Earnings Scheduled For September 21, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $29.87 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $121.20 million.

• Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $315.39 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $794.03 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $161.03 million.

• Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $547.89 million.

• Isoray (AMEX:ISR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.75 million.

• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.00 per share on revenue of $21.91 billion.

• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.