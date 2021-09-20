Confluent Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) traded today at $67.50, eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 945,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 587,000 shares.

Over the past year, Confluent Inc. has traded in a range of $42.31 to $67.50 and is now at $66.46, 57% above that low.

Confluent Inc. is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services.

Based on a current price of $66.46, Confluent Inc. is currently 41.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.87.

Image by James Osborne from Pixabay