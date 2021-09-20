 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Confluent Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
September 20, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
Confluent Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) traded today at $67.50, eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 945,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 587,000 shares.

Over the past year, Confluent Inc. has traded in a range of $42.31 to $67.50 and is now at $66.46, 57% above that low.

Confluent Inc. is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services.

Based on a current price of $66.46, Confluent Inc. is currently 41.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.87.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts
To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image by James Osborne from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CFLT)

Where Confluent Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Top 10 IPOs In Q2 2021: AppLovin And UiPath Lead Way, While Offering Numbers Drop
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Data InvestorBrandNetwork Partner Content softwareEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com