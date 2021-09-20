 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For September 20, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:35am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $115.57 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.

• Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

