 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RYB Education Q2 Revenue Rises Four-Fold; Gang Chen Named As Chairman
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
Share:
RYB Education Q2 Revenue Rises Four-Fold; Gang Chen Named As Chairman
  • RYB Education Inc (NYSE: RYBreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 318.1% year-on-year, to $53.4 million.
  • Service revenues jumped 342.2% Y/Y, and the product revenue rose 80%.
  • The number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 37,166 as of June 30, 2021.
  • Gross profit was $14.5 million, compared with a gross loss of $(9.5) million last year. The gross margin was 27.2%.
  • The operating margin was 16%, and operating income for the quarter was $8.6 million.
  • Adjusted net income per ADS was $0.23 versus $(0.43) last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.2 million.
  • RYB Education held $72.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. Cash generated from operating activities totaled for the quarter $0.2 million.
  • "The recurrences of some COVID-19 cases in some regions during the first half of this year, however, cast some impact on the play-and-learn center operations," said CEO Yanlai Shi.
  • RYB Education said Chimin Cao has resigned as the chairman of the Board of directors. Cao will remain as a director of the Board and be re-designated as the honorary chairman.
  • Cen Shi resigned as a director and got re-designated as an observer of the Board. The company has appointed Gang Chen as the chairman of the Board, effective September 17, 2021. 
  • Outlook: RYB sees Q3 revenue of $41 million - $42 million, representing a Y/Y increase of 26% - 29%.
  • Price action: RYB shares are trading higher by 3.09% at $3.00 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RYB)

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Management Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com