 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Investor React Positively To Thermo Fisher's Annual Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Investor React Positively To Thermo Fisher's Annual Guidance
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMOprovided initial revenue and earnings guidance for 2022 while reiterating previously disclosed financial guidance for full-year 2021.
  • Related: Thermo Fisher's Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Raises FY21 Outlook.
  • The Company said it anticipates total revenues of $40.3 billion for next year, a 12% increase over its $35.9 billion in revenues expected for 2021. 
  • Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $21.16. Wall Street analysts, on average, were projecting $34.3 billion in 2022 revenues and EPS of $19.68.
  • Price Action: TMO shares are up 8.06% at $605.61 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMO)

25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leap, Phio, Silverback Among Early Movers On Oncology Conference Presentations, Aerie Slumps On Mixed Data, Axsome Commences Phase 3 Sleep Disorder Study
Takeda's Exkivity Scores FDA Nod As First Oral Therapy For Lung Cancer With EGFR Exon20 Insertion
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Apellis Sinks On Data, Endo Shines On Opioid Litigation Settlement, T2 Biosystems Soars On Mutant Detection Ability of COVID Test
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
5 Largest US M&A Deals In Q2: Railways, Health Care, REITS And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com