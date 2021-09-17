Investor React Positively To Thermo Fisher's Annual Guidance
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) provided initial revenue and earnings guidance for 2022 while reiterating previously disclosed financial guidance for full-year 2021.
- The Company said it anticipates total revenues of $40.3 billion for next year, a 12% increase over its $35.9 billion in revenues expected for 2021.
- Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $21.16. Wall Street analysts, on average, were projecting $34.3 billion in 2022 revenues and EPS of $19.68.
- Price Action: TMO shares are up 8.06% at $605.61 during the market session on the last check Friday.
