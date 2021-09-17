 Skip to main content

Reata Pharmaceuticals's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Benzinga Pro data, Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) reported Q2 sales of $2.22 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $60.13 million, resulting in a 9.5% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, Reata Pharmaceuticals brought in $944.00 thousand in sales but lost $54.91 million in earnings.

What Is ROIC?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Reata Pharmaceuticals posted an ROIC of -19.16%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Reata Pharmaceuticals, a negative ROIC ratio of -19.16% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Reata Pharmaceuticals reported Q2 earnings per share at $-1.32/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-2.08/share.

 

