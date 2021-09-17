JinkoSolar Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

JinkoSolar Holding Co(NYSE:JKS) stock fell by 3.63% on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co beat their estimated earnings by 656.25%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $32,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 13.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.02 0.15 0.85 0.61 EPS Actual 0.89 0.15 0.11 1.06 1.20 Price Change % -3.63% 13.58% -0.54% 6.96% -1.88%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

JinkoSolar Holding Co earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

