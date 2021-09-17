5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) to report a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $104.00 million before the opening bell. Manchester United shares gained 0.6% to close at $17.62 on Thursday.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) lowered its guidance for FY21 and raised its buyback program to $150 million. The company also reported preliminary Q3 earnings of $1.28 to $1.33 per share and sales of $265 million to $270 million. USANA Health shares fell 2.8% to $85.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) agreed to acquire BrokerBay Inc. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed. Carrier Global shares slipped 0.1% to $55.05 in the after-hours trading session.

