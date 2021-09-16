$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 10 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Dick's Sporting Goods has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 32.39%, generating a 38.0% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Dick's Sporting Goods has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 10 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

Visualizing Dick's Sporting Goods's Return Over Last 10 Years

Dick's Sporting Goods's dividend payout has changed over time, but it is common for a companies dividend payouts to fluctuate from year to year.

When looking at Dick's Sporting Goods's price and dividend history since September, 2011, we can use the formula above to calculate Dick's Sporting Goods's total return since September, 2011. Based on those inputs, a $100 investment in Dick's Sporting Goods would be worth approximately $496.05 today.

In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

The following chart shows how your money would have grown over the years, with and without re-investing dividends.

By looking at the price chart of DKS's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.