 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 70 Points; Aerie Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
Share:
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 70 Points; Aerie Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.20% to 34,745 while the NASDAQ fell 0.03% to 15,157.61. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.21% to 4,471.34.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,539,100 cases with around 666,620 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,347,320 cases and 443,920 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,034,610 COVID-19 cases with 588,590 deaths. In total, there were at least 226,445,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,661,150 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares gained 0.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM), up 29% and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) up 10%.

In trading on Thursday, materials shares tumbled 1.1%.

Top Headline

US retail sales increased 0.7% in August of 2021, following a revised 1.8% decline in July. Analysts were expecting for a 0.8% decline in retail trade.

 

Equities Trading UP

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares shot up 39% to $2.6750 after the company announced updated data from the first-line cohort of the DisTinGuish Phase 2a trial evaluating DKN-01 combined with BeiGene’s tislelizumab and chemotherapy in gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ).

Shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) got a boost, shooting 29% to $2.23 after a SEC filing showed CEO Fred Hand purchased 511,387 shares of the company's common stock at an average price of $1.76.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) shares were also up, gaining 18% to $11.78 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) shares tumbled 24% to $12.34. The company presented interim clinical results from a Phase 1/1b clinical study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co's Keytruda in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) were down 25% to $11.84 after the company announced topline results of its Phase 2b COMET-1 study evaluating AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease. The company said that the study failed to achieve statistical significance at pre-determined primary endpoints at Day 28.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) was down, falling 26% to $20.46 as the company disclosed results from Cohort A Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $72.41, while gold traded down 2.2% to $1,756.00.

Silver traded down 4.4% Thursday to $22.745 while copper fell 3% to $4.2750.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.44%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.14% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.23%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.16%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.59% and Italy’s FTSE MIB jumped 0.78%.

The Eurozone trade surplus shrank to EUR 20.7 billion in July from EUR 26.8 billion in the year-ago period, while passenger car registrations in the European Union dropped 19.1% year-over-year to 623 thousand units in August. Italy’s trade surplus narrowed to EUR 8.762 billion in July from EUR 9.689 billion in the year-ago month.

Economics

US initial jobless claims increased to 332 thousand in the week ending September 11 versus a reading of 312 thousand in the previous week.

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index climbed to 30.7 in September from 19.4 in August.

Retail sales increased 0.7% in August of 2021, following a revised 1.8% decline in July.

US business inventories rose 0.5% for July.

US natural-gas supplies surged 83 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

The Treasury International Capital report for July will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AERI + LPTX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops Over 2%; Leap Therapeutics Shares Jump
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; US Retail Sales Unexpectedly Increase in August
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leap, Phio, Silverback Among Early Movers On Oncology Conference Presentations, Aerie Slumps On Mixed Data, Axsome Commences Phase 3 Sleep Disorder Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com