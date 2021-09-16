Recap: FuelCell Energy Q3 Earnings
FuelCell Energy(NASDAQ:FCEL) stock fell by 4.66% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FuelCell Energy beat their estimated earnings by 20.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8,092,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 5.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.07
|Price Change %
|-4.66%
|5.17%
|1.78%
|4.86%
|0.0%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
FuelCell Energy earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
