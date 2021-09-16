Recap: FuelCell Energy Q3 Earnings

FuelCell Energy(NASDAQ:FCEL) stock fell by 4.66% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FuelCell Energy beat their estimated earnings by 20.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,092,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 5.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 -0.04 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 -0.07 Price Change % -4.66% 5.17% 1.78% 4.86% 0.0%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

FuelCell Energy earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

