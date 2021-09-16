5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) shares jumped around 46% on Wednesday after it made its debut on the NYSE. The Switzerland-based company is now valued at nearly $11 billion at the end of the trading day. The running shoemaker, backed by tennis legend Roger Federer, sold 31.1 million shares in the initial public offering and raised $746.6 million. On Holding shares gained another 1.3% to $35.45 in the pre-market trading session.

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) disclosed that it has initiated review of strategic alternatives to "strengthen its financial position and maximize stakeholder value." ION Geophysical shares jumped 52.3% to $2.29 in the pre-market trading session.

