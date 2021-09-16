 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 4:26am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) shares jumped around 46% on Wednesday after it made its debut on the NYSE. The Switzerland-based company is now valued at nearly $11 billion at the end of the trading day. The running shoemaker, backed by tennis legend Roger Federer, sold 31.1 million shares in the initial public offering and raised $746.6 million. On Holding shares gained another 1.3% to $35.45 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) disclosed that it has initiated review of strategic alternatives to “strengthen its financial position and maximize stakeholder value.” ION Geophysical shares jumped 52.3% to $2.29 in the pre-market trading session.

  • MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) disclosed that it has signed an agreement with IMA Medical Group to open four SpotRx locations in Florida. MedAvail shares climbed 13.8% to $3.72 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) reported a deal to buy CES Industrial Piping Supply. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed. The company recently reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 35.7% year-over-year to $1.29 billion. Core & Main shares rose 0.6% to $27.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) issued new clinical data on its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said ‘mRNA-1273 remains highly effective against COVID-19 in real-world effectiveness study during surge in Delta cases.' Moderna shares gained 0.5% to $436.77 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

