Why DAVIDsTEA's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.

DAVIDsTEA is currently down 18.9% to a price of $2.68. The stock's volume is currently 1.09 million, which is roughly 1060.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 102.78 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of DAVIDsTEA's stock was $3.7 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $7.45 and a low of $0.76 in the past 52 weeks.

