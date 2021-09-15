 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Why DAVIDsTEA's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.

DAVIDsTEA is currently down 18.9% to a price of $2.68. The stock's volume is currently 1.09 million, which is roughly 1060.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 102.78 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of DAVIDsTEA's stock was $3.7 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $7.45 and a low of $0.76 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving.

 

