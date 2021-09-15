Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Brookfield Asset Mgmt Stock In The Last 20 Years

Brookfield Asset Mgmt has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 5.93%, generating a 11.91% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Brookfield Asset Mgmt has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 20 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.



Visualizing Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Cash Growth Over Time

Brookfield Asset Mgmt's dividend payout has changed over time, but it is common for a companies dividend payouts to fluctuate from year to year. Currently, Brookfield Asset Mgmt pays out a $0.52 per share dividend.

When looking at Brookfield Asset Mgmt's price and dividend history since September, 2001, a $1,000 investment in Brookfield Asset Mgmt would be worth approximately $3,663.62 today.

In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

The following chart shows how your money would have grown over the years, with and without re-investing dividends.

By looking at the price chart of BAM's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.