 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DAVIDsTEA Shares Plummet As Q2 Sales Decline 19%; Founder Herschel Segal Retires
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
DAVIDsTEA Shares Plummet As Q2 Sales Decline 19%; Founder Herschel Segal Retires
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc (NASDAQ: DTEAreported a second-quarter FY21 sales decline of 18.6% year-on-year, to C$18.74 million.
  • Sales from e-commerce and wholesale channels decreased by 32.2% Y/Y.
  • The gross profit declined 4.1% Y/Y to C$7.9 million, with the margin expanding 650 basis points to 42.7%.
  • The operating income for the quarter was C$74.5 million, including a gain of C$75.6 million from restructuring plan activities. Adjusted operating loss widened to C$(2.0) million.
  • DAVIDsTEA held C$12 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS was C$(0.07) versus C$(0.06) last year.
  • "The decline in second-quarter sales reflects last year's pandemic-fueled surge of online sales as we transition back to omnichannel sales this year," said Frank Zitella, President, Chief Financial and Operating Officer.
  • DAVIDsTEA announced the retirement of Herschel Segal, a founder and principal shareholder of the company, as a director and Chair of the Board. Jane Silverstone Segal, Herschel Segal's spouse, has been appointed as director and Chair of the Board.
  • Price Action: DTEA shares are trading lower by 15.46% at $2.79 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DTEA)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks To Watch For September 15, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2021
DAVIDsTEA Expands Presence With Rexall Pharmacies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Management Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com