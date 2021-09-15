Oracle: Q1 Earnings Insights

Oracle(NYSE:ORCL) stock fell by 2.81% on Tuesday after the company reported their Q1 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oracle beat their estimated earnings by 6.19%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $360,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 5.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oracle's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.97 1.31 1.11 1 0.86 EPS Actual 1.03 1.54 1.16 1.06 0.93 Price Change % -2.81% -5.59% -6.53% 1.9% -0.58%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Oracle management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.09 and $1.13 per share for the second quarter.

This presents a 7.77% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Oracle, a bullish signal to many investors.

