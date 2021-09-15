Oracle: Q1 Earnings Insights
Oracle(NYSE:ORCL) stock fell by 2.81% on Tuesday after the company reported their Q1 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oracle beat their estimated earnings by 6.19%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $360,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 5.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oracle's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|1.31
|1.11
|1
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|1.54
|1.16
|1.06
|0.93
|Price Change %
|-2.81%
|-5.59%
|-6.53%
|1.9%
|-0.58%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Oracle management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.09 and $1.13 per share for the second quarter.
This presents a 7.77% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Oracle, a bullish signal to many investors.
