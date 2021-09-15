5 Stocks To Watch For September 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: JKS) is likely to report a quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion before the opening bell. JinkoSolar shares rose 1.3% to $47.40 in pre-market trading. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced plans to buy back $60 billion worth of shares. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, an increase of 6 cents, or 11%, over the previous quarter. Microsoft’s board of directors approved the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair. Microsoft shares gained 1.2% to $303.32 in pre-market trading.

