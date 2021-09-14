 Skip to main content

Tuesday's Market Minute: Entering The Metaverse
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
September 14, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Entertainment and social media companies are competing for our eyeballs, whether that’s Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and other streaming services pouring billions into a constant stream of content, or social media algorithms fine-tuning themselves to become as addictive as possible.

The pandemic has created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these companies, as consumers have additional time to stare at a screen — but attention spans are short, and it seems like every company is getting a “plus” subscription now, from Disney (NYSE: DIS) to Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP). So, some companies are taking it a step further as some lockdown measures lift and attention fractures even further: the metaverse, a fully virtual, 3D environment.

Roblox, an online game platform whose user base largely skews younger, is bringing things like concerts, album launches, and more to a virtual world where geography and affordability are no longer concerns. Gen Z is the most internet-connected generation yet, with the ability to make friends all over the world – now they can have new experiences together. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), in a slightly different tactic, is aiming for older audiences with its new virtual reality meetings, where people’s avatars sit in a room together while the real users sit miles apart.

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) announced yesterday it is partnering with Facebook to bring its Meetings into the Oculus – a virtual call within a virtual call. How successful these services are at attracting and retaining users is still to be seen, but a new ecosystem seems to be emerging, and its investors should watch what might come next.


Image by Mudassar Iqbal from Pixabay

