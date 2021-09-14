Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; US Annual Inflation Rate Slows to 5.3% in August

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.26% to 34,778.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 15,106.84. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.20% to 4,459.89.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,223,890 cases with around 662,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,289,570 cases and 443,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,006,420 COVID-19 cases with 587,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 225,389,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,642,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares gained 0.3% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included The York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW), up 3% and Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS) up 2%.

In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

The annual inflation rate eased to 5.3% in August compared to a 13-year high level of 5.4% in June. The monthly rate eased to 0.3% versus 0.5% a month ago.

Equities Trading UP

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares shot up 29% to $11.83 after multiple firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their respective price targets. aTyr Pharma shares jumped 67% on Monday after the company announced the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of ATYR1923 in pulmonary sarcoidosis met its primary endpoint.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) got a boost, shooting 28% to $5.28 after the company announced acquisition of First Wave Bio for $229 million in stock and cash.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) shares were also up, gaining 25% to $5.97. The company on Monday announced interim analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in refractor chronic cough. HC Wainwright on Tuesday raised its price target on the stock.

Equities Trading DOWN

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares tumbled 35% to $6.31 after the company priced a 6.67 million share common stock offering at $6 per share.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) were down 35% to $4.7988 after the company announced preliminary top-line data from the Phase 2/3 study with opaganib showed that the study did not meet its primary endpoint.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) was down, falling 16% to $57.09 after the company reported proposed offerings of 1.5 million shares common stock and $200 million of convertible senior notes.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $70.97, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,795.50.

Silver traded down 0.5% Tuesday to $23.68 while copper fell 1% to $4.3230.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.1% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.2%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%, French CAC 40 fell 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.6%.

Spanish consumer prices increased 3.3% year-over-year in August following a 2.9% increase in the previous month. The UK unemployment rate dropped to 4.6% in the three months to July.

Economics

The NFIB small business optimism index rose to 100.1 points in August from 99.7 points in the previous month.

