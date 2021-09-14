AstroNova Q2 Earnings Tops Consensus, Sees Top-Line Growth In 2H
- Data visualization technologies provider AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $29.8 million, marginally missing the consensus of $29.95 million.
- Bookings grew 18% Y/Y to $30.6 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beat the consensus of $0.06.
- Segments: Product Identification revenue increased 8.6% Y/Y to $23.5 million. Test & Measurement revenue was $6.4 million, up 5.4% Y/Y.
- Margins: The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 42.6%. The operating margin jumped 1,090 bps to 11.6%.
- AstroNova held $11.4 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: AstroNova sees Y/Y top-line growth for the second half of FY22.
- Price Action: ALOT shares closed higher by 1.02% at $15.37 on Monday.
