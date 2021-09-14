 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstroNova Q2 Earnings Tops Consensus, Sees Top-Line Growth In 2H
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:25am   Comments
Share:
AstroNova Q2 Earnings Tops Consensus, Sees Top-Line Growth In 2H
  • Data visualization technologies provider AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOTreported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $29.8 million, marginally missing the consensus of $29.95 million.
  • Bookings grew 18% Y/Y to $30.6 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beat the consensus of $0.06.
  • Segments: Product Identification revenue increased 8.6% Y/Y to $23.5 million. Test & Measurement revenue was $6.4 million, up 5.4% Y/Y.
  • Margins: The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 42.6%. The operating margin jumped 1,090 bps to 11.6%.
  • AstroNova held $11.4 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: AstroNova sees Y/Y top-line growth for the second half of FY22.
  • Price Action: ALOT shares closed higher by 1.02% at $15.37 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALOT)

Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2021
AstroNova's Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com