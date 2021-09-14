5 Stocks To Watch For September 14, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion before the opening bell. Core & Main shares fell 2.2% to close at $26.79 on Monday.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it expects total revenue to grow between 3% and 5% for the second quarter. Oracle shares fell 1.9% to $87.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $158.61 million after the closing bell. Skillsoft shares gained 1.5% to $10.24 in the after-hours trading session.

