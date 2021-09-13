Shares Of The Procter & Gamble Company Have Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) traded at a new 52-week high today of $147.23. Approximately 2.9 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.1 million shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is currently priced 1.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $144.39.

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world’s largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $75 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 55% of the firm’s consolidated total, with around one-third coming from emerging markets.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of The Procter & Gamble Company have traded between a low of $121.54 and a high of $147.23 and are now at $146.18, which is 20% above that low price.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay