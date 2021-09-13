A Light Earnings Week Ahead

The corporate earnings calendar remains very thin with probably little, if any, significance for major market movements. However, market watchers are waiting for August U.S. inflation data, which is due to be released on Tuesday, September 14th. As for the corporate world, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is the only big-name company that is scheduled to report this week. Moreover, investors will see very little S&P 500 revision activity over the next three weeks.

Monday

The Austin, Texas-based computer technology corporation is expected to post revenue of $9.8 billion for its fiscal first quarter, resulting in earnings that amount to $0.97 per share. Compared to the same period last year, it would represent a YoYgrowth of over 4% for the world's largest database management company

Tuesday

For its fiscal second quarter, Kaspien Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KSPN), an American company that provides software and services for e-commerce, is expected to report a loss of 47 cents a share revenue of approximately $39 million.

Wednesday

Before the markets open, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is expected to report results for its fiscal quarter that ended in June. The company recently announced that its subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. has signed an agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. To

work jointly and promote carbon neutrality in the industrial chain, global solar-plus-storage business development along with innovation and development of solar-plus-storage integrated solutions.

Thursday

On Thursday, we're in for a trading update from Ashtead Group plc (OTC: ASHTF) besides the first-quarter performance as it will reveal interesting insights about the performance of both US and UK construction markets.

Not Much Activity Ahead Either

The Q3 earnings season will truly kick off on October 13th with JPMorgan & Co (NYSE: JPM) and other major banks but the reporting cycle will have actually gotten underway much earlier, with this week's results from Oracle, as well as the incoming FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) that will be reporting their quarterly results in the for their respective fiscal quarters ending in August by the end of the month. However, the S&P 500 won't likely see many revision changes until Q3 '21 earnings start. Unless an unexpected spate of "downside EPS surprises" hits the tape, the next few weeks should be quiet on both the earnings and revisions front.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post A Light Earnings Week Ahead appeared first on IAM Newswire.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay