Kroger Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 10:33am   Comments
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KRreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.9% year-on-year, to $31.68 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $30.68 billion. Excluding fuel, sales decreased 0.4%.
  • Identical Sales without fuel decreased 0.6%; the two-year stack increased 14.0%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.80 beat the analyst consensus of $0.64.
  • The gross margin was 21.4%, and the FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, decreased 60 basis points Y/Y.
  • Operating, general and administrative expenses declined 3.8% Y/Y to $5.1 billion.
  • The operating margin was 2.65%, and operating income for the quarter rose 2.3% to $839 million.
  • Kroger held $2.23 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 14, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $3.1 billion.
  • The company had a total debt of $14.1 billion as of August 14, 2021.
  • Outlook: Kroger sees FY21 adjusted EPS $3.25 - $3.35 (prior outlook $2.95 - $3.10) versus the consensus of $3.06.
  • Price action: KR shares are trading lower by 8.02% at $42.43 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

