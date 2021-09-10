So-Young Shares Shoot Up On Q2 Revenue Beat
- Online medical aesthetics community So-Young International Inc (NASDAQ: SY) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 37.7% year-on-year to $70 million, beating the consensus of $67.9 million.
- Revenues from Information services rose 53.8% Y/Y to $55.9 million, while Reservation services declined 2.8% to $14.1 million.
- Average mobile MAUs increased 47.5% Y/Y to 10.0 million. Users purchasing reservation services climbed 43.6% Y/Y. Paying medical service providers rose 31.2%.
- Non-GAAP net income rose 145% Y/Y to $11.4 million. Earnings per ADS was $0.08.
- So-Young held $350.4 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: So-Young sees Q3 revenue of $66.6 million - $69.7 million versus the consensus of $69.4 million.
- Price Action: SY shares traded higher by 14.07% at $5.92 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
