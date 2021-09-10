 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 5:57am   Comments
Share:
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAYreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 643% year-on-year to $377.64 million, beating the analyst consensus of $356.61 million.
  • Revenues increased 9.6% from Q2 FY19. Comparable store sales increased 3.6% against Q2 FY19.
  • The operating margin was 21%, and operating income for the quarter was $79.2 million against a loss of $(81.1) million in Q2 FY20.
  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment held $107.8 million in cash and equivalents as of August 1, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $119.2 million compared to a loss of $(38.5) million last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.6%.
  • EPS of $1.07 beat the analyst consensus of $0.58.
  • Outlook: Dave & Buster’s sees Q3 EBITDA to be higher than Q3 FY19 EBITDA of $39.8 million.
  • It sees Q3 comparable store sales approximately in line with the quarter-to-date trends compared to Q3 FY19.
  • Price Action: PLAY shares closed higher by 1.93% at $35.44 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLAY)

5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com