5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $30.60 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 1% to $46.60 in after-hours trading.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the year. Zscaler shares gained 2.5% to $287.30 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ZS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the year. Zscaler shares gained 2.5% to $287.30 in the after-hours trading session. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Verint shares gained 1.1% to $44.60 in the after-hours trading session.

