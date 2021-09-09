 Skip to main content

Tuesday Morning Shares Plunge After Q4 Results; Names Jennifer Robinson As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
  • Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ: TUEMreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.6% year-on-year, to $177.27 million, beating the analyst consensus of $165.87 million.
  • Comparable store sales for the 490 stores that were open in 2021 and 2019 increased 1.2% compared to Q4 FY19.
  • As of the end of Q4 FY21, the company operated 490 stores versus 714 stores at the end of Q4 FY19. It has closed 197 stores and opened two during FY21.
  • The gross profit increased 1.9% Y/Y to $46.6 million, with the gross margin contracting about 220 basis points to 26.3%.
  • The company's operating loss narrowed Y/Y to $(16.2) million.
  • The company held $28.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(8.2) million. Adjusted EPS of $(0.22) missed the analyst consensus of $0.03.
  • Tuesday Morning announced the appointment of Marc Katz as Principal and Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Robinson as Chief Financial Officer, and Bill Baumann as Chief Information Officer.
  • Outlook: Tuesday Morning's Q1 FY22 comparable store sales are up low single digits quarter-to-date versus the similar period in FY20.
  • It didn't provide financial guidance citing continued uncertainty of the current environment.
  • Meanwhile, Tuesday Morning expects to report an Adjusted EBITDA loss for FY22, slightly improved from FY21, given the continued headwinds from the industry-wide supply chain dislocation.
  • Price Action: TUEM shares are trading lower by 39.11% at $2.60 on the last check Thursday.

