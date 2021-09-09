Preview: So-Young International's Earnings

SY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday , 2021-09-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that So-Young International will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.6

So-Young International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-166.67, which was followed by a 0.0 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at So-Young International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.10 0.04 0.08 EPS Actual -0.06 0.05 0 0 Revenue Estimate 50.93 M 65.98 M 54.65 M 49.63 M Revenue Actual 54.89 M 65.08 M 52.96 M 46.46 M

Stock Performance

Shares of So-Young International were trading at $5.05 as of September 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

