 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Lower Today

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. 

GameStop reported a quarterly earnings loss of 76 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 66 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.183 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.12 billion and was up from $942 million year over year. 

GameStop said it focused on investing in long-term growth initiatives, enhancing its fulfillment network capabilities and technology and adding talent across the organization during the quarter. 

The company noted that it ended the quarter with cash and restricted cash of $1.78 billion.

Investors are anticipating a business transformation from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce, but GameStop failed to provide updates on its long-term plan on the conference call.

GME Price Action: GameStop has traded as high as $483 and as low as $5.87 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading down 10.20% at $178.45 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Genius Sports And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
GameStop Shares Fall On Q2 EPS Miss, Revenue Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com