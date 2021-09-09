 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Investors Cheer Torrid Holdings' Q2 Beat, Strong Q3, FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Investors Cheer Torrid Holdings' Q2 Beat, Strong Q3, FY21 Outlook
  • Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 34% year-on-year, to $332.87 million, beating the analyst consensus of $278.05 million. Net sales increased 29% from Q2 2019.
  • Comparable sales increased 30% versus last year and 26% compared to Q2 2019.
  • Gross profit increased 87% Y/Y to $149.7 million. The gross profit margin was 45.0%, expanding 1,290 basis points from last year and 520 basis points from Q2 2019.
  • SG&A expenses more than tripled to $179 million. SG&A expenses were 53.8% of net sales versus 20.3% last year. Operating loss for the quarter was $(40.05) million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.36 beat the analyst consensus of $0.13. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 153% Y/Y to $86.5 million.
  • Torrid Holdings held $50.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $106.5 million.
  • Outlook: Torrid sees Q3 sales of $305 million - $315 million, above the consensus of $294.74 million. The company expects FY21 sales of $1.29 billion - $1.31 billion, above the consensus of $1.26 billion.
  • Meanwhile, the company expects global supply chain challenges to persist into the back half of the year.
  • Price Action: CURV shares are trading higher by 18.80% at $21.93 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CURV)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 8, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com