 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Lululemon Shares Are Making New All-Time Highs Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 9:05am   Comments
Share:
Why Lululemon Shares Are Making New All-Time Highs Today

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates. 

Lululemon reported quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.18 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.33 billion. 

Lululemon expects third-quarter earnings to be in a range of $1.28 per share to $1.33 per share versus the estimate of $1.32 per share. The company expects third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $1.4 billion to $1.43 billion versus the estimate of $1.32 billion. 

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued momentum across the business, and how we are living into our Power of Three growth plan and Impact Agenda commitments," said Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon.

"Our performance in Q2 was driven by a strong response to our product offering, improving productivity in our stores, and sustained strength in e-commerce," said Meghan Frank, CFO of Lululemon. 

LULU Price Action: Lululemon is making a new all-time high in premarket trading today.

The stock was up 12.40% at $427.94 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Lululemon Athletica Shares Rally On Strong Q2, Raised FY21 Outlook
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Genius Sports And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Calvin McDonald Meghan Frank why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com