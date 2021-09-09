Riskified Clocks 47% Revenue Growth In Q2, Issues Q3 Outlook Above Consensus
- Fraud management platform Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 47% year-on-year to $55.7 million, beating the consensus of $54.98 million.
- The gross merchandise volume grew 55% Y/Y to $21.5 billion.
- EPS loss of $(1.41) beat the consensus of $(1.49).
- Riskified held $149.7 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $5.3 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended June 30.
- Riskified expects to continue to benefit from underlying growth in global eCommerce, fueled by expanding omnichannel purchase options and higher eCommerce penetration rates.
- Outlook: Riskified sees Q3 revenue of $50.7 million - $51.2 million, above the consensus of $50.4 million.
- Price Action: RSKD shares traded higher by 0.48% at $35.90 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.