Riskified Clocks 47% Revenue Growth In Q2, Issues Q3 Outlook Above Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 7:43am   Comments
  • Fraud management platform Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKDreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 47% year-on-year to $55.7 million, beating the consensus of $54.98 million.
  • The gross merchandise volume grew 55% Y/Y to $21.5 billion.
  • EPS loss of $(1.41) beat the consensus of $(1.49).
  • Riskified held $149.7 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $5.3 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended June 30.
  • Riskified expects to continue to benefit from underlying growth in global eCommerce, fueled by expanding omnichannel purchase options and higher eCommerce penetration rates.
  • Outlook: Riskified sees Q3 revenue of $50.7 million - $51.2 million, above the consensus of $50.4 million.
  • Price Action: RSKD shares traded higher by 0.48% at $35.90 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

