ASE Technology Shares Pop On August Revenue Numbers
- ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASX) reported August 2021 revenue growth of 27.3% year-on-year to $1.8 billion.
- The semiconductor assembly and testing firm's ATM revenue grew 30.5% Y/Y to $1.1 billion.
- In July, a 28.2% Y/Y growth in ATM revenue led to monthly revenue growth of 32.1% Y/Y to $1.7 billion.
- Price Action: ASX shares traded higher by 1.39% at $8.76 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
