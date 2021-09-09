 Skip to main content

ASE Technology Shares Pop On August Revenue Numbers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 7:29am   Comments
  • ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASXreported August 2021 revenue growth of 27.3% year-on-year to $1.8 billion.
  • The semiconductor assembly and testing firm's ATM revenue grew 30.5% Y/Y to $1.1 billion.
  • In July, a 28.2% Y/Y growth in ATM revenue led to monthly revenue growth of 32.1% Y/Y to $1.7 billion.
  • Price Action: ASX shares traded higher by 1.39% at $8.76 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

