5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $279.79 million after the closing bell. Zumiez shares rose 1.3% to $38.85 in after-hours trading.
- RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. RH shares gained 1.3% to $681.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) to report earnings for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 . The company will release earnings before the markets open today. Hovnanian shares fell 0.5% to $93.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. Lululemon shares jumped 13.8% to $433.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $356.61 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares slipped 0.1% to $34.72 in after-hours trading.
