 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vapotherm Raises Annual Sales Outlook Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 11:55am   Comments
Share:
Vapotherm Raises Annual Sales Outlook Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
  • Vapotherm Inc (NYSE: VAPOexpects FY21 revenue of at least $102 million, an increase of $17 million over the low end of previous guidance of $85 million - $91 million.
  • Related Content: FDA Gives 510(K) Nod To Vapotherm's Next-Gen High-Velocity Therapy.
  • For FY2021, the Company expects gross margins of 46%-48% and operating expenses to be at least $102 million. 
  • "COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of our technology. The impact of the Delta variant on U.S. hospitalization rates has materially accelerated. We expect this U.S. demand to continue through the third quarter," commented Joe Army, CEO.
  • Vapotherm will expand its disposables production capacity with additional assembly lines in Mexico, increasing capacity by 75% without adding material fixed costs.
  • Price Action: VAPO shares are trading higher by 4.66% at $29.62 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VAPO)

FDA Gives 510(K) Nod To Vapotherm's Next-Gen High-Velocity Therapy
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com