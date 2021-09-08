 Skip to main content

Korn Ferry Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guides Q2 EPS Above Consensus
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 10:25am   Comments
Korn Ferry Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guides Q2 EPS Above Consensus
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFYreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 70% year-over-year to $588.1 million, beating the consensus of $540.51 million. Fee revenue was $585.4 million, up 70% Y/Y and 5% Q/Q.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.37 from $(0.19) in 1Q21, beating consensus of $1.07.
  • Operating income was $101.3 million versus $(43.8) million in 1Q21. The operating margin was 17.3% versus (12.7)% last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $121.3 million, compared to $10.6 million in 1Q21, and margin expanded by 1,760 bps to 20.7%.
  • Revenue by line of business: Consulting $149 million (+49.5% Y/Y), Digital $80.7 million (+44.1% Y/Y) and Executive Search $217.7 million (+80% Y/Y).
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 23, 2021.
  • Q2 Outlook: Korn Ferry expects Fee revenue of $585 million - $615 million, and EPS of $1.30 - $1.44 vs. consensus of $0.92.
  • Price Action: KFY shares traded higher by 0.58% at $73.69 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends

