5 Stocks To Watch For September 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $540.51 million before the opening bell. Korn Ferry shares rose 0.7% to $73.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CASY) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Casey's shares gained 0.3% to $203.28 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares fell 0.3% to $385.25 in the after-hours trading session.

