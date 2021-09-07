Chinese Tech Crackdown Leads To Qutoutiao's 17% Revenue Decline In Q2
- Mobile content platform operator Qutoutiao Inc (NASDAQ: QTT) reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 16.6% year-on-year to $186.2 million (RMB1.2 billion), missing the analyst consensus of $197.97 million.
- Segments: Advertising and marketing revenues decreased 17.2% Y/Y to $176.8 million due to the tightening regulatory environment in the internet and technology sector.
- Other revenues declined 3.7% Y/Y to $9.4 million due to the decrease in revenues from live-streaming.
- Drivers: Combined average MAUs declined 3.1% Y/Y to 132.3 million.
- Combined average DAUs reduced 32.3% Y/Y to 29.1 million.
- The average daily time spent per DAU was 47.3 minutes, compared to 55.2 minutes in Q2 2020.
- Margins: The gross margin expanded 50 bps to 72.7%.
- The non-GAAP operating loss margin was (16.7)% versus (9.8)% last year.
- The non-GAAP net loss margin was (15.5)% versus (12.0)% last year.
- Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $(0.11).
- Qutoutiao held $158.3 million in cash and equivalents. Net operating cash outflow during Q2 was RMB15.0 million.
- Outlook: Qutoutiao sees Q3 revenues of RMB1.05 billion-RMB1.10 billion.
- Price Action: QTT shares closed lower by 0.7% at $1.42 on Friday.
