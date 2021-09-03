Zooming In On Zoom's Solid But Not Good Enough Results

Despite logging its first billion-dollar quarter, the stock of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell almost 11% on Monday after the company posted a higher-than-expected earnings forecast for the full year. The revenue guidance exactly met expectations, but sales-growth rates fall to new lows. In simple words, the video platform has continued to grow, but not at the overly optimistic pace that analysts expected.

Q2 Figures

For the quarter that ended on July 31st, revenue increased by 54% YoY in the quarter and topping $1 billion for the first time as it amounted to $1.02 billion, also exceeding Refinitiv expectations of $991.0 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Adjusted net income came in 48% higher from the year-ago quarter, amounting to $1.36 per share, also exceeding $1.16 expected by Refinitiv. Free cash flow improved 22% as it improved to $455 million.

Gross margin improved from 72.3% in the previous quarter to 74.4%. Gross margin benefited from new data center capacity as well as lower usage during the summer, thanks in part to the school break. The Zoom Phone cloud-based phone service expanded from 1.5 million three months earlier to 2 million seats.

Outlook

During the quarter, Zoom announced it will acquire cloud contact-center software provider Five9, along with the availability of Zoom Events for premium online meetings. The video communications company also invested in event software maker Cvent that sought to go public through a SPAC.

As for the undergoing quarter, Zoom is guiding to 31% growth. Adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range between $1.07 to $1.08 with $1.015 billion to $1.020 billion in revenue.

For the full fiscal year, it improved its forecast as coronavirus case counts have increased and many companies delayed plans to reopen offices. Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range between $4.75 to $4.79 per share with the revenue range being within $4.005 billion and $4.015 billion in revenue. Previous estimates for adjusted earnings were $4.56 to $4.61 and $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion for revenue.

The forecast is ahead of analysts' consensus estimates for both adjusted earnings per share and revenue, being $4.67 and $4.01 billion, respectively.

The guidance assumes strong growth for the direct and channel businesses, but also a weakness in the online business because of challenges encountered by smaller customers and consumers. Gross margin is expected to expand with students resuming classes.

The Verdict

By most standards, Zoom's business metrics look solid with 2,278 customers contributing $100,000 or more to its annual revenue. This is well over double its last year's big-client count. Customers with more than 10 employees vaulted over the half-million mark, up 36% YoY. On a trailing 12-month basis, net dollar expansion rates remained above 130%. But its results just weren't good enough for Wall Street who was not pleased to see the company calling for roughly flat third-quarter revenue compared to the second quarter.

