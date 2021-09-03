5 Stocks To Watch For September 3, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Oxford Industries shares jumped 7.1% to $100.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) is planning to launch Amazon-branded TVs as soon as October in the United States, according to a report by Business Insider. Amazon shares slipped 0.2% to $3,456.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, issued strong FY22 forecast. Mongodb shares surged 13.2% to $454.80 in after-hours trading.

