5 Stocks To Watch For September 3, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 5:29am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Oxford Industries shares jumped 7.1% to $100.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is planning to launch Amazon-branded TVs as soon as October in the United States, according to a report by Business Insider. Amazon shares slipped 0.2% to $3,456.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, issued strong FY22 forecast. Mongodb shares surged 13.2% to $454.80 in after-hours trading.

  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. Broadcom shares slipped 0.1% to $491.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.44 to $0.52 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 0.7% to $15.29 in after-hours trading.

