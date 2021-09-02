SecureWorks Shares Plunge On Q2 Performance, Slashed FY22 Outlook
- Cybersecurity provider SecureWorks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 3.1% year-on-year to $134.2 million, missing the analyst consensus of $134.97 million.
- Secureworks Taegis surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and ended Q2 with 700 customers. Taegis grew ARR 200% Y/Y and revenue 160% Y/Y.
- Segments: Subscription revenue declined 3.6% Y/Y to $102.4 million. Professional Services revenue reduced 1.5% Y/Y to $31.7 million.
- The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 140 bps to 61.1%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beat the consensus loss of $(0.01).
- SecureWorks held $197 million in cash and equivalents and used $13.3 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended July 30.
- Outlook: SecureWorks sees Q3 revenue between $132 million - $134 million below the consensus of $135.1 million.
- The company sees a non-GAAP EPS loss between $(0.08) - $(0.05) below the consensus loss of $(0.04).
- SecureWorks slashed the FY22 revenue outlook from $540 million - $550 million to $535 million - $540 million below the consensus of $545.2 million.
- It raised FY22 Taegis' guidance to at least $155 million ARR.
- Price Action: SCWX shares traded lower by 12.60% at $19.11 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas