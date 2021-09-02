Five Below Shares Slide On Mixed Q2 Results
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 51.7% year-on-year, to $646.55 million and 54.9% against Q2 FY19, marginally missing the analyst consensus of $646.93 million.
- Comparable sales increased 39.2% versus last year and 21% versus Q2 FY19.
- The total number of stores in the quarter increased 14.2% Y/Y.
- Gross profit rose 64.7% Y/Y to $230.3 million with a profit margin of 35.6%
- The operating margin was 13.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 160.4% Y/Y to $86.2 million. Operating income increased 139% versus Q2 2019.
- The company held $126.2 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- Cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $148.8 million.
- EPS of $1.15 beat the analyst consensus of $1.11.
- "We are innovating across our three key strategic priorities: product, experience, and supply chain, where the teams are working diligently to mitigate the impact of global disruptions," said CEO Joel Anderson.
- Outlook: Five Below sees Q3 sales of $550 million - $565 million versus the consensus of $550.25 million.
- The company expects Q3 EPS of $0.23 - $0.30 versus the consensus of $0.27.
- Price Action: FIVE shares are trading lower by 8.45% at $197.80 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas