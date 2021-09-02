Chewy Shares Slide After Q2 Sales Miss Estimates
- Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 26.8% year-on-year, to $2.16 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.20 billion.
- The gross margin expanded 200 basis points to 27.5%.
- Loss from operations for the quarter narrowed to $(16.19) million.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 50.5% Y/Y to $23.3 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 20 basis points to 1.1%.
- Net loss narrowed to $(16.7) million in the quarter. Net margin was (0.8)% improved 110 basis points Y/Y.
- Loss per share of $(0.04) missed the consensus of $(0.02).
- Price Action: CHWY shares are trading lower by 9.89% at $78.81 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
