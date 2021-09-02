 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chewy Shares Slide After Q2 Sales Miss Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 6:30am   Comments
Share:
Chewy Shares Slide After Q2 Sales Miss Estimates
  • Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWYreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 26.8% year-on-year, to $2.16 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.20 billion.
  • The gross margin expanded 200 basis points to 27.5%.
  • Loss from operations for the quarter narrowed to $(16.19) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 50.5% Y/Y to $23.3 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 20 basis points to 1.1%.
  • Net loss narrowed to $(16.7) million in the quarter. Net margin was (0.8)% improved 110 basis points Y/Y.
  • Loss per share of $(0.04) missed the consensus of $(0.02).
  • Price Action: CHWY shares are trading lower by 9.89% at $78.81 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHWY)

GameStop, Skillz, AMC, Alibaba, Lucid And More: Stocks on WallStreetBets Radar Today
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Reopening Day: Airlines, Casinos, Hotels Get Boost Despite Rising Covid Cases
Earnings Scheduled For September 1, 2021
September Outlook: The "Uncertainty Principle" Takes Effect Amid Questions Over Covid, Fed
Incoming: Will The Slew Of Jobs Data This Week Sweat Or Soothe The Market's Tapering Anxieties?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com