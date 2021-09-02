Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund (NYSE:DOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $468.85 million.

• SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $134.97 million.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $281.51 million.

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $937.10 million.

• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $142.31 million.

• Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $115.65 million.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $382.93 million.

• John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $468.45 million.

• GMS (NYSE:GMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $975.29 million.

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $142.83 million.

• Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $770.69 million.

• Brady (NYSE:BRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $300.46 million.

• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $517.76 million.

• Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $971.56 million.

• Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $225.60 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.57 million.

• Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $65.56 million.

• Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.91 million.

• JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $534.03 million.

• Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $95.03 million.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $46.25 million.

• Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $138.05 million.

• Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $270.71 million.

• Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.40 million.

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $184.20 million.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $187.97 million.

• Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $307.76 million.

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $222.35 million.

• DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $487.50 million.

• Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $726.78 million.

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.88 per share on revenue of $6.76 billion.

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) (NASDAQ:FFHL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.