Preview: GMS's Earnings

GMS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday , 2021-09-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that GMS will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.26

GMS bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $30.49, which was followed by a 6.98 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GMS's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.51 0.91 0.81 EPS Actual 1.07 0.60 0.93 0.94 Revenue Estimate 858.90 M 728.44 M 809.39 M 817.16 M Revenue Actual 932.20 M 751.19 M 812.86 M 802.57 M

Stock Performance

Shares of GMS were trading at $49.41 as of August 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 93.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here