 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dycom Industries Q2 Earnings Misses Consensus
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:
Dycom Industries Q2 Earnings Misses Consensus
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DYreported a second-quarter contract revenue decline of 4.4% year-over-year to $787.6 million, missing the consensus of $817.9 million.
  • Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.60 from $1.18 in 2Q21, missing a consensus of $0.79.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA declined by 28.1% Y/Y to $73.77 million, and margin contracted by 310 bps to 9.4%.
  • The company repurchased 0.63 million common shares for $50 million at an average price of $79.16 per share during Q2.
  • Dycom had cash and equivalents of $261.9 million as of July 31, 2021.
  • Q3 Outlook: Dycom expects contract revenues to be in line and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to decrease as a percentage of contract revenues compared to the quarter ended October 24, 2020.
  • Price Action: DY shares closed lower by 1.12% at $75.33 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DY)

Earnings Scheduled For September 1, 2021
Dycom Industries: Debt Insights
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com