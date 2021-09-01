5 Stocks To Watch For September 1, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 1% to $41.33 in after-hours trading.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong earnings guidance for the third quarter. PVH shares jumped 7.2% to $112.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) to have earned $1.11 per share on revenue of $646.93 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Five Below shares rose 0.4% to $213.69 in after-hours trading.

